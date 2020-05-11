The CW Network picked up four scripted series, including “Swamp Thing,” “Coroner,” “Tell Me a Story, and the half-hour British comedy “Dead Pixels” from BBC Studios.

The CW will add the first season of DC’s “Swamp Thing” and both seasons of “Tell Me a Story,” which are making their network television debuts while also streaming for the first time on the CW’s free, ad-supported digital platforms. Two Seasons of “The Coronor,” and the show “Dead Pixels” will make their U.S. debuts on the CW, but no premiere dates were announced at this time.

“Swamp Thing” follows Dr. Abby Arcane as she investigates what seems to be a deadly swamp-born virus in a small town in Louisiana but when a mysterious creature emerges from the murky marsh, she finds herself facing the nightmares of a supernatural world where no one is safe. The series also stars Virginia Madsen, Andy Bean, Henderson Wade, Derek Mears, Maria Sten, and Jeryl Prescott. The show also features Jennifer Beals and Will Patton.

“Coroner” is a character-driven one-hour drama about Dr. Jenny Cooper, a recently widowed, newly appointeed coroner who investigates any suspicious, unnatural or sudden deaths in Toronto. Each death brings Jenny into a new arena in the city and sparks buzzworthy themes… Jenny taps into her intuition, as much as her intellect and heart, as she solves cases along with the help of Homicide Detective Donovan “Mac” McAvoy, a man who isn’t afraid of challenging the status quo; pathologist Dr. Dwayne Allen, his assistant River Baitz; and Alison Trent, Jenny’s assistant who keeps it real. And while Jenny solves mysterious deaths, she also deals with clinical anxiety, a teenage son, Ross, who is still grieving the death of his father, and the prospect of starting a new relationship with the enigmatic Liam.

“Tell Me a Story” takes the world’s most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller. Set in modern-day New York City, the first season of this serialized drama interweaves “The Three Little Pigs,” “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Hansel and Gretel” into an epic and subversive tale of love, loss, greed, revenge and murder. The cast of the first season includes James Wolk, Billy Magnussen, Dania Ramirez, Danielle Campbell, Dorian Missick, Michael Raymond-James, Davi Santos, Sam Jaeger, Zabryna Guevara, with Paul Wesley and Kim Cattrall.

“Dead Pixels” follows Meg, Nicky, and Usman who are obsessed with the online fantasy game “Kingdom Scrolls.” Meg would happily cut a date short to go home and defend Castle Blackfinger. Nicky thinks the miscasting of Vince Vaughn as Tanadaal in the “Kingdom Scrolls” movie is an international outrage. And Usman has made a plywood lid for his child’s playpen, so he can play the game in peace. Oh, and Nicky definitely isn’t into Meg. That would be a cliché. “Dead Pixels” is split equally between the characters’ tragicomic real lives and their computer-animated misadventures in “Kingdom Scrolls.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.