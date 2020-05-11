Netflix shared a premiere date and a first look trailer for the upcoming YA series “Control Z,” announcing that the first season will become available on the platform on May 22nd.

The show’s official description reads, “After a hacker begins releasing students’ most intimate secrets to the whole school, social order at El Colegio Nacional is turned upside down. Popular kids become bullied, outcasts gain status, and everyone is a suspect. Sofia, a social recluse and know-it-all with a penchant for deduction, must race against the clock to catch the hacker before he releases more secrets. Along the way, she will learn to make friends, have empathy for others, and she might even fall in love.”

Netflix released the video on social media on Monday morning, telling followers, “When a hacker begin to reveal all of the students’ secrets, El Nacional turns into a disaster. If the only way to protect your own secrets was to betray a friend, how far would you go?”

If you like Netflix series with “Z” in the name, the platform is also working on “Reality Z,” an adaptation of the British horror series Dead Set, created by Charlie Brooker. Netflix hasn’t announced a premiere date for the show at this time, but you can keep it on your radar for now if you’re a fan of the genre.

The show’s description adds, “An ode to horror, humor and pop culture, the show narrates in five episodes a zombie apocalypse that imprisons participants and producers of a reality show called Olimpo, The House of the Gods, during its elimination night. The studio becomes a shelter for those who seek salvation in Rio de Janeiro where chaos and hopelessness begin to rule.”

