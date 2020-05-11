FOX set the network’s ongoing 2020 seasons this week, and confirmed several renewals for the 2021 slate. The network’s updated schedule includes former hits like “The Masked Singer” and the “9-1-1” franchise, and new dramas like “Next” and “Filthy Rich.” Long-running animated favorites like “Bob’s Burgers,” “The Simpsons,” and “Family Guy” are returning as well, along with Ramsay’s hit cooking competition series “Masterchef Junior” and “Hell’s Kitchen.”

The midseason schedule includes “9-1-1” and the spinoff series “9-1-1: Lonestar.” FOX is also launching the new comedy “Call Me Kat,” starring Mayim Bialik, and the new animated comedies “The Great North” and “Housebroken.” As we reported earlier this year, the 2020-2021 programming slate also includes a new season of “Duncanville,” starring and executive-produced by Amy Poehler, and Ramsay’s “Hell’s Kitchen” series.

“The effects of this global health crisis leave no business unaffected. As a media company that prides itself on an entrepreneurial spirit and the focus that comes with doing fewer things better, we mobilized, swiftly creating an entirely new, original-programming lineup for the fall to share with our partners this upfront,” said Charlie Collier, CEO, FOX Entertainment “In remote meetings with advertising and marketing partners over recent weeks, we sought to listen first and understand each partner’s unique concerns. Our primary goal is to help them back to business, so in turn, the message we’ve shared is one of relative stability on FOX, combining the best of primetime sports and entertainment with which to help our partners and their customers back to market.”

“Now, more than ever, consistency, results and stability take on an all new emphasis,” said Marianne Gambelli, President, FOX Ad Sales. “FOX is primed and ready for the fall with a great deal of stability across our entire programming lineup, featuring premium content that continually resonates with viewers, and the necessary scale that builds demand and produces results. During these uncertain times, we remain focused on the individual business needs of our partners and will continue to work with them to develop custom solutions with our unmatched offerings of assets to help drive their businesses forward.”

FOX describes the drama NEXT as “a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives.”

The event series stars Emmy Award nominee John Slattery as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who discovers that one of his own creations – a powerful A.I. – might spell global catastrophe. He teams up with a cybercrime agent (Fernanda Andrade) to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen – one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves. The series also stars Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Gerardo Celasco, Elizabeth Cappuccino, and Evan Whitten.

The series “Filthy Rich” is described as “a southern Gothic family soap in which wealth, power and religion collide – with outrageously soapy results.”

The show’s official description adds, “When the patriarch (Emmy Award winner Gerald McRaney) of a mega-rich Southern family, famed for creating a wildly successful Christian television network, dies in a plane crash, his wife (five-time Emmy Award nominee and Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe winner Kim Cattrall) and family are stunned to learn that he fathered three illegitimate children, all of whom are written into his will, threatening their family name and fortune. With monumental twists and turns,Filthy Rich presents a world in which everyone has an ulterior motive – and no one is going down without a fight.”

From writer/director Tate Taylor, the series also stars Melia Kreiling , Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young, and Olivia Macklin, with Emmy Award nominee Steve Harris, and Aaron Lazar. Kim Cattrall also serves as a producer on the series.

