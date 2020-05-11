Netflix set a premiere date for the fourth and final season of “13 Reasons Why,” which is now slated to launch on June 5th. Netflix announced the premiere date with the season’s first trailer, telling followers, “The final season of 13 Reasons Why arrives June 5th on Netflix. Song heard here: “The Night We Met” by Lord Huron.”

Netflix ordered 10 episodes for the show’s final season, which is based on Jay Asher’s 2007 novel of the same name. The series features Katherine Langford, Dylan Minnette, and Justin Prentice. The show has tackled some big issues in a very short amount of time, covering everything from teen suicide, sexual assault, and school shootings just to name a few.

Netflix’s description for the final season reads, “In the series’ final season, Liberty High School’s Senior Class prepares for graduation. But before they say goodbye, they’ll have to keep a dangerous secret buried and face heartbreaking choices that could impact their futures forever.”

The video’s description added, “With graduation on the horizon, Clay and his friends struggle to stay one step ahead as secrets from their past threaten their future.”

Katherine Langford is returning to Netflix this summer in the fantasy series “Cursed.” That series’ official description reads, “Based on the upcoming book of the same name, Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.”

