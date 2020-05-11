Fans of the other dimension will want to set a reminder to catch “The Twilight Zone” on June 25th on CBS All Access. The platform also confirmed that all 10 episodes of the original anthology series will drop at the same time, so you can binge through the new stories at your own pace. CBS All Access also released a trailer for the new season, which was revealed today in celebration of National Twilight Zone Day.

The show’s official description reads, “Executive producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg’s modern re-imagining of the classic TV series continues the legacy of socially conscious storytelling. The series’ second season uses introspection and self-exploration to usher viewers into a dimension filled with endless possibilities.”

Peele will return as the host, and the guest cast includes Morena Baccarin, Kylie Bunbury, Jenna Elfman, Ethan Embry, Sky Ferreira, Tavi Gevinson, Topher Grace, Tony Hale, Gillian Jacobs, David Krumholtz, Thomas Lennon, Sophia Macy, Natalie Martinez, Joel McHale, Chris Meloni, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Billy Porter, Jimmi Simpson, Jurnee Smollett, Daniel Sunjata, Damon Wayans Jr. and more.

The original “The Twilight Zone” series premiered on Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS and the show quickly became a pop-culture sensation. The series took viewers to another dimension, a dimension not only of sight and sound, but of mind.

As an innovator of genre programming, “The Twilight Zone” explored humanity’s hopes, despairs, prides and prejudices in metaphoric ways to introduce audiences to tales of morality and present perspectives that are underserved in conventional television.

“The Twilight Zone” is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Kinberg’s Genre Films. In addition to Peele and Kinberg, Win Rosenfeld, Audrey Chon, Alex Rubens, Glen Morgan, Carol Serling and Rick Berg also serve as executive producers.

If you need to catch up on the show, Season 1 of “The Twilight Zone”, as well as the entire original series, is available to stream now on CBS All Access.

