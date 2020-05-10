Disney+ is slowly putting together a new TV series based on the “National Treasure” movie franchise. The project comes from Jerry Bruckheimer, the producer of the original movies, and early reports indicate that ABC Studios will produce the project. The original story followed an American historian who was searching for a legendary Templar Treasure, but this could be a spinoff series or a complete reboot.

Details on the new show are slim, and no casting information has been disclosed at this time. The film franchise is still working on a third installment, but that project has apparently stalled out at the moment.

The film franchise started in 2004, and Jon Turteltaub directed Nicolas Cage and Diane Kruger in the “National Treasure” installment. The movie brought in over $347M for the studio after an impressive $35M domestic opening. The sequel, “National Treasure: Book of Secrets,” released in 2007, and Turteltaub returned to the franchise with Cage and Kruger. The second installment brought in $44M over its opening weekend and grossed over $459M worldwide.

In an interview with Collider, Bruckheimer said, “We’re certainly working on one [National Treasure] for streaming and we’re working on one for the big screen.” Bruckheimer added, “Hopefully, they’ll both come together and we’ll bring you another National Treasure, but they’re both very active….The one for Disney+ is a much younger cast. It’s the same concept but a young cast. The one for theatrical would be the same cast.”

“National Treasure” is one of several film-to-series projects that Disney has in the works. The streaming service is also working on a “Mighty Ducks” show, as well as a series based on the comedy “Turner & Hooch.”

While movie fans will have to wait a little longer to see if a third “National Treasure” movie ever makes it to the screen, the TV series could introduce the story to a new generation of viewers.

