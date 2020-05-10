San Diego Comic-Con was canceled because of the ongoing health crisis. While the cancellation was expected, it was a tough blow for fans that make the annual trip to California to celebrate with their friends. There is some good news to share because the organizers are putting together a Comic-Con at Home event that you can stream during your self-isolation. The special event will air this summer, but details on the celebration are minimal at this time.

A short teaser trailer for “Comic-Com at Home” was released on social media, joking about not needing parking, hotel rooms, or tickets. It’s unclear if this will be a self-hosted event for select exhibitors or an overall livestream with links to the many trailers and announcements that were planned for the event before the cancellation.

The regular Comic-Con 2020 event was canceled back in early April. David Glanzer, spokesperson for the organization, said, “Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision.” Glanzer added, “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”

The annual event is scheduled to return in its regular form in July 2021, and WonderCon Anaheim, which was scheduled for April 10th through the 12th, will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on March 26, 2021.

It’s unclear why the organizers felt they had to tease the “Comic-Con at Home” announcement, instead of just waiting until they had some concrete news to share with the world. Fans should be happy to know that they can celebrate their favorite pop-culture franchises this summer, but for now, everyone will just have to wait and see what the organizers have planned. If you missed the promotional video that the company released on Saturday afternoon, you can watch the announcement below.

