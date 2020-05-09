Hulu added the hit drama “Scandal” to the platform’s library. The former ABC series will join Hulu’s long list of popular drama series, which includes “Little Fires Everywhere”, “This Is Us”, “ER”, “Killing Eve,” and “The Handmaid’s Tale”.

Shonda Rhimes created the series and served as an executive producer with Betsy Beers, Mark Fish, Mark Wilding, and Tom Verica. “Scandal” was produced by ABC Studios and ran for seven seasons. You can now watch all of the episodes on Hulu.

If you’re new to the show, the Washington, DC drama centered around political fixer Olivia Pope (Kerry Washington) and her team of associates who sacrifice their time, and often their morals, to “handle” unimaginable crises affecting the nation’s elite. Throughout its six seasons, Scandal used storytelling to explore political culture, gender disparities, sexual politics and race in America

“Scandal” stars Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, Guillermo Diaz as Huck, Darby Stanchfield as Abby Whelan, Katie Lowes as Quinn Perkins, Tony Goldwyn as President Fitzgerald Grant, Jeff Perry as Cyrus, Bellamy Young as First Lady Mellie Grant, Joshua Malina as David Rosen, Scott Foley as Jake Ballard, Portia De Rossi as Elizabeth North and Cornelius Smith Jr. as Marcus Walker.

Hulu recently premiered the animated-comedy “Solar Opposites,” from the creators of “Rick & Morty,” as well as a new “Into the Dark” episode.

The new comedy-drama “The Great” is slated to premiere on Hulu on May 15th. That story follows the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history. The series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, as well as Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow.

Hulu’s description of the series reads, “Season One is a fictionalized, fun and anachronistic story of an idealistic, romantic young girl, who arrives in Russia for an arranged marriage to the mercurial Emperor Peter. Hoping for love and sunshine, she finds instead a dangerous, depraved, backward world that she resolves to change. All she has to do is kill her husband, beat the church, baffle the military and get the court onside. A very modern story about the past which encompasses the many roles she played over her lifetime as lover, teacher, ruler, friend, and fighter.”

