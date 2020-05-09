CBS All Access is adding more than 100 films from Paramount Pictures’ library, including hits like the Oscar-winning film “The Godfather,” as well as “Terms of Endearment” and “An Inconvenient Truth.” Other films on the list include classics like “Star Trek: First Contact,” “Patriot Games” and “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape,” as well as a long list of comedies and thrillers.

“Expanding CBS All Access’ library of films with these iconic titles from Paramount Pictures is just one of the many ways we’re integrating the phenomenal catalog of IP available to us within the ViacomCBS family,” said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President & Head of Programming, CBS All Access. “The service is on a growth trajectory with two record-breaking months in March and April, and we look forward to bringing even more premium content and value to our subscribers in the coming months.”

The company stated that CBS All Access recently experienced its best two months ever in April and March in terms of total streams, and the first half of 2020 now holds CBS All Access’ top two months ever in terms of new subscriber sign-ups of all time.

The Paramount Pictures titles available via CBS All Access also include “Airplane!,” “The Hours,” “The First Wives Club,” “Pretty in Pink” and “To Catch a Thief,” along with additional films in the “Star Trek” franchise. For a full list of films currently available on CBS All Access, you can visit cbs.com/movies/.

As social distancing and self-isolation continue through the month of May, it’s nice to have more options to stream. You can watch CBS All Access content on CBS.com, on mobile devices via the CBS app for iOS and Android, and on Roku Players, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Fire TV, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs, LG Smart TVs, Amazon Prime Video Channels, and Apple TV channel.

