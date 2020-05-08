One of the most infamous bounty hunters in the Star Wars universe, Boba Fett, is coming to “The Mandalorian.” Multiple outlets have now reported that Temuera Morrison, the actor that played the role of Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequel movies, will play the role Boba Fett in the Disney+ series.

Morrison’s casting actually makes a lot of sense, since Boba Fett was an unaltered clone of Jangoin the films, and would grow up looking exactly like him in this timeline. While sources have confirmed the casting, THR was the first to report Morrison’s involvement in the series.

Boba Fett’s appearance in the series isn’t a total surprise, as off-screen hints and familiar Boba Fett sounds teased the character’s return to the franchise in “The Mandalorian” Season 1. Fans long suspected that it was Boba Fett’s shadow appearing over the dead body of Fennec Shand, played by Ming-Na Wen.

Fett’s return to the franchise means that an explanation will be needed as to why he’s still alive. In current Star Wars canon, Fett was last seen falling into the Sarlacc Pit in “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.” In the Legends / Expanded Universe stories, Fett escaped the Sarlacc Pitt, but that hasn’t been reestablished in the new canon.

“The Mandalorian: Season 2” wrapped up production before sets were closed because of the ongoing health crisis. The new season is expected to premiere on Disney+ in October.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Rosario Dawson will guest star as Ahsoka Tano, Anakin Skywalker’s former padawan. Tano was one of the standout characters created for “Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” and played a pivotal role in the final season that also aired on Disney+. Dawson will be the first live-action adaptation of the character.

