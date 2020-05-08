Vertical Entertainment’s coming-of-age comedy “Yes, God, Yes” is releasing in July. Karen Maine, the co-writer of the movie “Obvious Child” directed the film, which stars Natalia Dyer. “Yes, God, Yes” premiered at the 2019 SXSW Film Festival, where it picked up the Special Jury Prize for Best Ensemble. The cast also includes Timothy Simons, Donna Lynne Champlin, Alisha Boe, Wolfgang Novogratz, Francesca Reale, and Susan Blackwell.

The description reads, “In the Midwest in the early 00s, sixteen-year-old Alice (Natalia Dyer) has always been a good Catholic girl. But when an AOL chat turns racy, she discovers masturbation and becomes guilt-ridden. Seeking redemption, she attends a mysterious religious retreat to try and suppress her urges, but it isn’t easy, especially after a cute boy (Wolfgang Novogratz) starts flirting with her. Alice’s sense of shame is spiraling when she uncovers a shocking truth about the retreat’s most devout. Desperate and confused, she flees and meets an unlikely ally (Susan Blackwell) who offers an alternative view of what it means to be good. For the first time, Alice realizes she can decide for herself what to believe and finally gets the release she needs.”

If you missed the trailer this week, you can watch the video below. The studio is releasing the film in July On-Demand, but it will hit select theaters if conditions improve during the health-crisis.

If you’re looking for a drama to stream, Natalie Dryer’s other coming-of-age story, “Tuscaloosa,” screened at the Nashville Film Festival in 2019 and is available on select platforms. The film is set in the 1970s and comes from director Philip Harder. The movie stars Natalia Dyer, Tate Donovan, Devon Bostick, Marchánt Davis, and rap artist YG. That story follows Billy Mitchell (Devon Bostick), a member of Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s white middle class. By the summer of 1972, young black activists in his city have found purpose and a cause worth fighting for, but Billy is still coasting—until he falls in love with determined Virginia (Natalia Dyer), a patient at the mental hospital run by his father. Shaken out of his indifference, he finds his loyalties pulling him in different directions. When Billy and his friends try to move forward on their own path, they discover just how far the network of power and oppression in their town will go to stop them.

