HBO Max ordered a new adult animated series called “Santa Inc.” from Lionsgate. The animated series features the voice talents of Sarah Silverman and Seth Rogen, and the 8 episode, half-hour series will be written by showrunner Alexandra Rushfield. Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures is producing the project as part of their multiplatform partnership with Lionsgate.

The official description reads, “Santa Inc. is the story of Candy Smalls (Silverman), the highest-ranking female elf in the North Pole. When the successor to Santa Claus (Rogen) is poached by Amazon on Christmas Eve, Candy goes for her ultimate dream— to become the first woman Santa Claus in the history of Christmas.”

“I have long dreamed of a taking a beloved holiday tradition and adding a feminist agenda and some R rated comedy and when I read this script from Ali, with Seth and Sarah attached to voice, I knew that it was a perfect fit for us at Max.” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vice president original comedy and animation.

“Sarah and Seth are the perfect comedy duo for this empowering and very funny animated series shepherded by the hysterical Alexandra Rushfield,” said Lionsgate Head of Scripted Development Scott Herbst. “We look forward to diving into the world of animation with our Point Grey partners, and to bring the holidays to HBO Max in a totally unexpected and fresh way.”

Rushfield, Silverman, Amy Zvi and Anomalisa’s Rosa Tran will also serve as executive producers on the series. Silverman is represented by UTA, Thruline and Ziffren. Rogen is represented by UTA, Principal Talent and Felker Toczek law firm. Rushfield is represented by UTA and Ziffren.

HBO Max stopped short of announcing a premiere date for the new animated series, but more information will be released when the show goes into production. At that time, we will probably hear more about the supporting cast, and start seeing a few teaser trailer appear online.

