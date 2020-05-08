HBO Max released a trailer for the first installment to “Adventure Time: Distant Lands,” and BMO stars in the first of four specials coming to the streaming service. The expansion is based within the Emmy and Peabody Award-winning “Adventure Time” franchise, and continue the saga that began with Finn and Jake, best buds who traversed the mystical Land of Ooo and encountered its colorful inhabitants.

The first two specials, “BMO” and “Obsidian,” are set to premiere in 2020, and next year, fans will get to see “Wizard City” and “Together Again.”

The official descriptions for the four special read:

BMO follows the lovable little robot from Adventure Time. When there’s a deadly space emergency in the farthest reaches of the galaxy, there’s only one hero to call, and it’s probably not BMO. Except that this time it is!

Obsidian features Marceline & Princess Bubblegum as they journey to the imposing, beautiful Glass Kingdom—and deep into their tumultuous past—to prevent an earthshaking catastrophe.

Wizard City follows Peppermint Butler, starting over at the beginning, as just another inexperienced Wizard School student. When mysterious events at the campus cast suspicion on Pep, and his checkered past, can he master the mystic arts in time to prove his innocence?

Together Again brings Finn and Jake together again, to rediscover their brotherly bond and embark on the most important adventure of their lives.

The video’s description adds, “If anyone can save this planet, it’s Sheriff BMO. Adventure Time: Distant Lands streaming soon on HBO Max. “

“The enchanted world of Adventure Time has mesmerized viewers and critics alike as Finn and Jake right wrongs and battle evil,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content, HBO Max. “The addition of these specials to the HBO Max kids and family programming lineup is sure to make kids everywhere say ‘Slam-bam-in-a-can!’”

