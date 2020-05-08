Netflix set a date for the “The Baby-Sitters Club” reboot, announcing that the series will release on the platform on July 3rd. The show is based on the best-selling book series and follows the friendship and adventures of Kristy Thomas, Mary-Anne Spier, Claudia Kishi, Stacey McGill, and Dawn Schafer as they expand their babysitting business in Stoneybrook, Connecticut.

The cast includes Sophie Grace, Malia Baker, Momona Tamada, Shay Rudolph, and Xochitl Gomez as the babysitters, and Alicia Silverstone plays Elizabeth Thomas-Brewer, the mother of Kristy Thomas. Mark Feuerstein plays Watson Brewer in the first season.

Netflix’s description adds, “Ann M. Martin, the beloved series author and producer on the new series, was the first to conceive the idea of these inspiring young girls with different backgrounds, personalities and opinions that were brought together by a business venture they conceived and bonded through the friendships they forged. The adaptation of the contemporary dramedy that continues to champion friendship, female empowerment and entrepreneurship was led by Rachel Shukert as showrunner and Lucia Aniello as executive producer and director.”

The original franchise launched as a four-book series in 1986 and went on to become one of the most successful children’s book series in publishing history with over 200 books licensed in over 20 territories with more than 180M copies in print to date.

When the series adaptation was announced in 2019, Ann M. Martin said, “I’m amazed that there are so many passionate fans of The Baby-Sitters Club after all these years, and I’m honored to continue to hear from readers – now grown, who have become writers, editors, teachers, librarians, filmmakers – who say that they see a reflection of themselves in the characters of Kristy and her friends.” Martin continued, “So I’m very excited about the forthcoming series on Netflix, which I hope will inspire a new generation of readers and leaders everywhere.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.