NEON dropped a trailer for the 2020 Sundance Film Festival hit “Shirley,” which features Elisabeth Moss, Odessa Young, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Logan Lerman. The movie won the Sundance Film Festival Special Jury Prize in Auteur Filmmaking and was directed by Josephine Decker.

The video’s description adds, “Renowned horror writer Shirley Jackson is on the precipice of writing her masterpiece when the arrival of newlyweds upends her meticulous routine and heightens tensions in her already tempestuous relationship with her philandering husband. The middle-aged couple, prone to ruthless barbs and copious afternoon cocktails, begins to toy mercilessly with the naïve young couple at their door.”

The trailer says “Coming Soon” but NEON is releasing the film everywhere on June 5th.

“Shirley Jackson was a wildly unorthodox human and storyteller. Encountering her work was like finding a map towards becoming the kind of artist I would like to be. Daring. Intimate. Structured yet dreamlike,” Decker explained. “Shirley’s work rides on the skin between imagined and real, seducing with its oddness and humble cracks until you can’t tell if you’re looking up the stairwell or into your own mouth.”

The film’s writer, Sarah Gubbins, added, “In no small part this Shirley is an attempt to exhume a writer of incalculable talent. While also seeing the price her writing extracted from her psychologically and physically. It’s not an attempt at biography. This Shirley has been drawn from the archeology of her writing, the voice present in all her novels, short stories and the hundreds of letters written between herself and Stanley archived in the Library of Congress. That’s the Shirley we’ve brought to the screen.”

