Netflix shared a first look trailer for the new horror-thriller series “Betaal,” scheduled to release on the platform on May 24th. The project is from Blumhouse Television, SK Global Entertainment, and Red Chillies Entertainment, and centers on a remote village and zombies.

In the story, a cursed East India Company Colonel and his battalion of blood-thirsty zombie redcoats are released from their tomb. The Counter-Insurgency Police Department fight against the undead army, as civilians are trapped in the middle.

The description adds, “Hell is about to be unleashed. A tunnel, which no one has dared to open for decades, hides a curse that could change an entire country’s fate forever. What is the cost for those who would dare to step inside? How far would you go to battle the demons within?”

Betaal is created, directed, and written by Patrick Graham, co-directed by Nikhil Mahajan and co-written by Suhani Kanwar. The horror-thriller series features Viineet Kumar, Aahana Kumra, Suchitra Pillai, Jitendra Joshi, Jatin Goswami, Manjiri Pupala, and Syna Anand.

Patrick Graham added, “After ‘Ghoul’, I wanted to create a different kind of horror series, which was more action packed and accessible. The concept of a cursed mountain containing an ancient spirit takes inspiration from Indian mythology, and it’s about time we saw some zombie redcoats in popular fiction! The series weaves its own ghost story to give backing to the action and suspense that then follows. Netflix has always been supportive and nurturing towards creativity and I love working with them. I hope there is enough horror, suspense, shocks and, above all, strong characters to keep the audience hooked right up until the very end. You can expect some blood, some guts, and a lot of drama and emotion that should provide an exciting binge-session for everyone at home!”

