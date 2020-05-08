ABC is hosting a brand-new concert special from Taylor Swift called “Taylor Swift City of Lover Concert.” The event is slated to air on May 17th, immediately following the season finale of “American Idol” on ABC. The special will be made available the following day on demand, and fans can re-watch the event on Hulu and Disney+.

The concert was filmed last September at L’Olympia Theater in Paris, France. During the concert, Swift performs songs from her award-winning album “Lover” to a crowd of fans from 37 countries.

ABC’s description adds, “The musical event gives fans unprecedented access to behind-the-scenes moments with the artist and marks her only concert performance this year, after her Lover Fest tour was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“While we are all home, Taylor Swift and her family of fans will be able to have a moment together and experience a never-before-seen, intimate performance, and we are so thrilled to be able to offer this to our own family of viewers on ABC,” added Eric Avram, vice president, Talent and Booking, ABC Entertainment.

The concert, in part, celebrates Taylor Swift’s seventh studio album “Lover.” The album was the top-selling album of 2019, and the highest-selling album since “reputation” was released back in 2017. The “Lover” album broke the record for most simultaneous entries by a female artist in Billboard’s Hot 100 history. With all 18 tracks from “Lover” charting, it was the only album to sell 1M in U.S. pure album sales in 2019.

Taylor is the only artist in history to have four consecutive albums sell over 1M copies in their week of release (“Speak Now,” “RED,” “1989” and “reputation”) and the only female artist to have six albums each sell at least 500K copies in a single week (“Fearless,” “Speak Now,” “RED,” “1989,” “reputation” and “Lover”).

