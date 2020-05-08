The NFL is moving ahead with the 2020 schedule, despite most of the country being closed because of the ongoing health crisis. The 17-week, 256-game regular-season will begin on Thursday night, September 10th in Kansas City. The season ends with the 16 division games on Sunday, January 3rd, with the Super Bowl slated to air on Sunday, February 7th, at Tampa Bay’s Raymond James Stadium on CBS.

“The release of the NFL schedule is something our fans eagerly anticipate every year, as they look forward with hope and optimism to the season ahead,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “In preparing to play the season as scheduled, we will continue to make our decisions based on the latest medical and public health advice, in compliance with government regulations, and with appropriate safety protocols to protect the health of our fans, players, club and league personnel, and our communities. We will be prepared to make adjustments as necessary, as we have during this off-season in safely and efficiently conducting key activities such as free agency, the virtual off-season program, and the 2020 NFL Draft.”

This will be the NFL’s 101st season, and it will begin with the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium. Week 1 is a FOX national weekend with key divisional games on September 13th, featuring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the New Orleans Saints, and the Arizona Cardinals visiting the San Francisco 49ers. CBS’s coverage in Week 1 includes the Baltimore Ravens welcoming the Cleveland Browns, and the Miami Dolphins traveling to New England to face the Patriots. The Los Angeles Rams will meet the Dallas Cowboys on NBC’s Sunday Night Football on September 13th in their new home, while the Los Angeles Chargers welcome the Chiefs to SoFi Stadium in Week 2 on September 20th.

The ESPN slate begins with the New York Giants hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 14th, followed by the Tennessee Titans visiting the Denver Broncos at night. ESPN will televise one game each Monday night in Weeks 2-16, and all 32 clubs are again scheduled for at least one nationally televised Thursday, Sunday or Monday game.

The NFL also stated that Thursday Night Football will air exclusively on NFL Network in Weeks 2-4, while FOX kicks off its Thursday night slate in Week 5. FOX will broadcast 10 Thursday Night Football games between Weeks 5-15 (excluding Thanksgiving night) as well as the December 25th game between the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. Those FOX games are slated to be simulcast via NFL Network, distributed in Spanish on FOX Deportes, and streamed on Amazon Prime Video, beginning with Tampa Bay at Chicago on October 8th.

You can find the entire NFL 2020 schedule right here on NFL.com.

