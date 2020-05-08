Sci-fi fans now know who will be writing the upcoming “Battlestar Galactica” expansion for Peacock, NBC’s new streaming service. The network announced that Michael Lesslie, who wrote the BBC hit “The Little Drummer Girl” with Florence Pugh and Michael Shannon, is set to pen the series.

The new series comes from “Mr. Robot” creator Sam Esmail, and the series will explore a new story within the Battlestar Galactica mythology. According to NBC’s announcement, Lesslie will write and executive produce the series, with Esmail and Chad Hamilton serving as executive producers.

Lesslie is an award-winning screenwriter, playwright, and producer. He also wrote scripts for “Macbeth” and “Assassin’s Creed,” both directed by Justin Kurzel. The movie “Macbeth,” which premiered at Cannes, and “The Little Drummer Girl” both garnered critical acclaimed and were nominated for several major international awards. His stage work has been performed at the Royal National Theatre, in the West End and beyond.

Lesslie also co-founded Storyteller Productions with PJ van Sandwijk to encourage emerging voices. They have produced and developed drama and documentary projects with Ron Howard, Doug Liman, William Nicholson, Guy Ritchie, Errol Morris, Steven Knight, Alex Gibney and Polly Stenham, to name a few. Lesslie is represented by Grandivew, Cassarotto, and Frankfurt Kurnit.

In addition to current season programming from NBC and Telemundo, Peacock customers will also have access to hundreds of movies like the “Jurassic Park” franchise, “E.T.,” “Meet the Parents,” and “Shrek;” as well as comedies like “Parks and Recreation,” “30 Rock,” “SNL,” “King of Queens,” “Everybody Loves Raymond,” “Two and a Half Men,” “Frasier,” “George Lopez,” and “Cheers.” If you prefer dramas, you can look for “Law & Order: SVU,” “Downton Abbey,” “Yellowstone,” “Friday Night Lights,” “House,” “Battlestar Galactica,” “Psych,” “Parenthood,” “Monk,” “Heroes,” and more.

The Peacock streaming service is slated for a national launch on July 15, 2020.

