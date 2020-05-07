Netflix released a first look photo from “The Old Guard,” an upcoming movie based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka. Gina Prince-Bythewood directed the movie, which Netflix calls a “gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks.”

The movie’s official description reads, “Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary.”

While Charlize Theron got her Oscar nominations from dramas like “Bombshell” and “North Country,” and a win from the film “Monster,” she’s jumped into several sci-fi/action movies in the past. She starred in the”Æon Flux” adaptation back in 2005, but her roles in “Mad Max: Fury Road,” “Atomic Blonde,” and “The Fate of the Furious” solidified her status as an action superstar. Theron is returning to the “Fast in the Furious” franchise as Cipher in “F9,” and she is reprising the role of Lorraine Broughton for “Atomic Blonde 2.”

Netflix slated “The Old Guard” for a July 10th release date on the platform, but you’ll have to wait a little longer to see the first trailer. Theron stars in the film with Chiwetel Ejiofor, Harry Melling, Marwan Kenzari, Natacha Karam, Anamaria Marinca, Van Veronica Ngo, and KiKi Layne.

Graphic novels have been a seemingly endless source of material for Netflix these past few years. Recent adaptations include the “Locke and Key” series, “October Faction,” “The Umbrella Academy,” and “Daybreak.” Netflix also released a first look image this week from Katherine Langford’s “Cursed,” which is based on the works by Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler.

