Sony started shipping the WF-SP800N sport headphones this week, the company’s latest truly wireless headphones with noise-canceling. The headset is designed for an active lifestyle, and they offer a secure fit, IP55 rating for water and dust resistance, and long-lasting battery life.

You can compare all three colors of the WF-SP800N right here on Amazon.

The WF-SP800N’s IP55 Rating will protect you from splashes, sweat, and dust. You can take them from the gym to the trail, and the soft-cushioned arc supporter and three-dimensional curved design were molded for a comfortable fit during use. Sony stated that the compact charging case holds a full charge and provides 18 hours of music playback while noise-canceling is switched on. You can extend the battery to 26 hours with noise-canceling switched off. Like other truly wireless models, you can quick-charge them with the case, and a 10 minutes charging offers up to 60 minutes of music playback. The WF-SP8OON feature the same Bluetooth chip as the popular WF-1000XM3 model, and they feature an optimized antenna design so you stay connected and don’t waste battery life.

Sony’s award-winning noise-canceling tech will help you block out distractions while working or commuting, and the EXTRA BASS supplies enhanced sound for your music and movies. You can use the free Sony Headphones Connect app to customize the audio to fit your preference and your workout.

Sony also detailed the device’s 360 Reality Audio, and when combined with an Android or iPhone that has a participating streaming services app installed, it offers a “custom immersive musical field” that is controlled through Sony’s app. The device also includes Adaptive Sound Control, which automatically adjusts ambient sound settings. You can use this to adjust which sounds you want to hear around you, and the adjustments range from level 0 to level 20.

On the device, you can play, stop, or skip through music and adjust the volume by placing a finger on the right earbud. You can also turn down the music by placing a finger on the left earbud. The quick attention feature instantly turns the volume down and lets in ambient sound so users can chat without needing to remove the earbuds. When the earbuds are taken out, the music is paused and will automatically resume when the earbud is put back in again. You can also control the device through Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa.

The WF-SP800N model has a suggested retail price of $199 and is available for purchase today in black, orange, and blue.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.