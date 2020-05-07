Freeform ordered a new limited scripted series called “Love in the Time of Corona,” from executive producers Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani, and Robyn Meisinger. The network hasn’t announced any casting details at this time, but the rom-com series is slated for an August premiere date on Freeform. Joanna Johnson and Christine Sacani worked together on the series “Good Trouble” and “The Fosters,” both of which were hits on the network.

The description reads, “This four-part romantic comedy series is a funny and hopeful look at the search for love, sex and connection during this time of social distancing. The series will follow several interwoven stories with an ensemble of characters who are sheltering in their homes, some of whom are wondering if a hookup with a roommate can ever be casual, while another is kicking herself for deciding to isolate with an ex. It is a show that takes a fresh look at love that knows no bounds. The series will be filmed using remote technologies while utilizing talents’ real living spaces as the backdrop to the stories.”

“This is the perfect show for a generation who is learning to love and be loved in a time when the entire world is telling them to stay six feet apart,” said Lauren Corrao, executive vice president, Programming and Development, Freeform. “Although the constraints have been difficult during this time, immense creativity has flourished and we could not be more grateful that Joanna brought this series to Freeform.”

“Love is a basic and central need,” said creator and executive producer Joanna Johnson. “Finding it in the time of Corona may pose unique challenges, but it won’t stop us from forging great love stories, inspiring grand romantic gestures and profound acts of kindness.”

More details on “Love in the Time of Corona” will be announced when the shoe moves into production.

