Microsoft confirmed more details about the Xbox Series X during the Inside Xbox livestream event on Thursday afternoon. The event featured over 13 new titles coming to the console, as well as new details on Xbox Series X gameplay and features. If you have a 4K display handy, you can watch the video presentation in your native resolution, but the frame rate will still be locked at 60 FPS. Just keep in that in mind while you are watching the video below.

Microsoft stated that many of the new games highlighted today are “Xbox Series X Optimized,” saying that they could run at 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second. These games will also take advantage of the console’s DirectStorage, as well as support hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing and fast load times. Pushing demanding titles at 4K/120 FPS isn’t easy, even for today’s dedicated graphics cards, so it will be interesting to see if the games are taking a graphics hit to reach the high frame rate.

The games featured in today’s event included “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” “Bright Memory,” “Call of the Sea,” “Discover Chorus,” “DiRT 5,” “Madden NFL 21,” “Scarlet Nexus,” “Scorn,” “Second Extinction,” “The Ascent,” “The Medium,” “Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2,” and “Yakuza: Like a Dragon.”

Nine of these thirteen games will feature Smart Delivery. The new feature allows players to enjoy a game on the Xbox One and the Xbox Series X with just one purchase. Those games include “Assassin’s Creed Valhalla,” “Call of the Sea,” “Chorus,” “Dirt 5,” “Scarlet Nexus,” “Second Extinction,” “The Ascent,” “Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2,” and “Yakuza: Like a Dragon.” The new “Madden NFL 21” isn’t on the list, but the game is expected to adopt the feature through a free limited-time upgrade. CD Projekt RED’s “Cyberpunk 2077” is also expected to support Smart Delivery.

In a blogpost, Will Tuttle added, “We’re also happy to share that all of the games included in today’s show will be Xbox Series X Optimized, meaning they are built to take advantage of the powerful Xbox Series X features that make games look and feel incredible, including 4K resolution at up to 120 frames per second, DirectStorage, hardware-accelerated DirectX raytracing, super-fast load times and much more. Putting the power of the console in the hands of developers to decide what’s best for their games is one of our core beliefs and we’re excited for this first look at how they are choosing to leverage the Xbox Series X.”

