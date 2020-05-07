Disney+ confirmed an 8-episode series order for “Just Beyond” from writer Seth Grahame-Smith. The horror-comedy anthology will be based on the best-selling graphic novel series from R.L. Stine, and is slated to premiere in Fall 2021 on the video streaming service.

You may have already seen read some of Grahame-Smith’s horror-comedy workings. The author penned the bestselling novels “Pride and Prejudice and Zombies” and “Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,” and was the screenwriter of Tim Burton’s “Dark Shadows,” “The Lego Batman Movie” and “The Saint.”

“I grew up watching “Twilight Zone” reruns and the original “Amazing Stories” with my parents,” said Seth Grahame-Smith. “I’ve always wanted to make a genre anthology series that families could enjoy together, and do it in a way that delivered for kids and adults alike. R.L. Stine has been a part of millions of childhoods, and Disney+ has already proven itself as a place that knows how to make high-quality shows for the whole family. I couldn’t be more excited to be working with both of them.”

“Back in the day, we had a Goosebumps HorrorLand attraction at Walt Disney World,” said author R.L. Stine. “It was one of the thrills of my life. Now I’m thrilled to be back with Disney for the TV series based on my graphic novels. Writing “Just Beyond” for BOOM! Studios has been a joy from the beginning, and I’m so happy to have the wonderful screenwriter Seth Grahame-Smith bring the series to life on Disney+. How lucky can I be?”

A writers room is being assembled and the series is expected to come to Disney+ in the fall of 2021. Grahame-Smith and David Katzenberg will produce through their KatzSmith Productions banner. Seth Grahame-Smith will serve as writer and executive producer alongside David Katzenberg, Stephen Christy and Ross Richie. R.L. Stine is attached as co-executive producer.

