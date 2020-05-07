Nickelodeon is expanding its podcast library, adding a new season of “The Loud House,” as well as new content based on “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” and “Blue’s Clues.” The network’s podcast content is quickly building a solid fan-base with younger viewers, and they are available on most podcast platforms.

The Season 3 premiere of “Listen Out Loud with The Loud House” is now available. The weekly podcast is hosted by Lincoln and his sisters, and takes fans inside the world of the Louds. The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever podcast are found, and the series has garnered nearly 10M streams across platforms in its first two seasons.

With fans flocking to “Listen Out Loud with The Loud House,” Nickelodeon is adding “Are You Afraid of the Dark?” and “Blue’s Clues & You!: Bedtime Stories” to its podcast library. These new podcasts offer original stories with fan-favorite characters, all created for the preschool, kids and family demos. The network stated that new content is currently in development, and those projects will be announced in the coming months.

You can find the current descriptions below, as detailed by Nickelodeon.

Listen Out Loud with The Loud House (6 episodes, season 3 available now)



In season three of Listen Out Loud with The Loud House, Lincoln and Clyde review their favorite restaurant, Luan and Benny teach a comedy class, Lucy and the Mortician’s Club hold a séance at the cemetery, and more. In episode one, Paul Scheer (The League) guest stars as Gus, the residential arcade and pizzeria owner.

Blue’s Clues & You!: Bedtime Stories (10 episodes, launching soon)



Listeners will skidoo with Josh and Blue into storybooks where sleepy-time adventures await, in this original podcast series narrated by Blue’s Clues & You! host Josh Dela Cruz.

Are You Afraid of The Dark? (6 episodes, launching soon)



In Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Jeremy Taylor reprises his role as “Graham” from the linear anthology, playing a mysterious crypt keeper who transmits scary stories submitted to The Midnight Society through a pirate radio-style broadcast to listeners all over the world.

The Casagrandes: Familia Sounds (6 episodes, available now)



The Casagrandes’ Ronnie Anne hosts The Casagrandes: Familia Sounds, where she gives a taste of what it’s like to live in the big city with her big, loving, multigenerational Mexican-American family. The podcast features Ronnie Anne’s tour of the city’s hotspots, Hector’s musical history of the Casagrande family, Carl’s guide to starting a dog washing business and more. Since its December 2019 launch, the first season has garnered over 1M streams across platforms.

Nickelodeon Animation Podcast (3 seasons, available now)



The Nickelodeon Animation Podcast gives voice to the creators and talent who brought to life some of the most innovative, hilarious, and heart-tugging animation in the history of television. The series features Nick-affiliated talent as well as animation visionaries from across the industry. Hosted by Hector Navarro (Geek & Sundry), each episode discusses creator and talent life stories, careers and the inspirations behind some of the most iconic cartoons. Since its May 2016 debut, the podcast has garnered nearly 4M streams across platforms.

