Netflix’s newest fantasy epic “Cursed” will be ready to stream this summer. The series comes from Frank Miller and Tom Wheeler, and features Katherine Langford, Sebastian Armesto, Lily Newmark, Bella Dayne, and Shalom Brune-Franklin. Netflix stopped short of confirming the exact premiere date at this time, but the platform did announce that the series will premiere in “Summer 2020.” Netflix also released a first look photo of Langford’s character, shown above.

The official description for the series reads, “Based on the upcoming book of the same name, Cursed is a re-imagining of the Arthurian legend, told through the eyes of Nimue, a teenage heroine with a mysterious gift who is destined to become the powerful (and tragic) Lady of the Lake. After her mother’s death, she finds an unexpected partner in Arthur, a young mercenary, in a quest to find Merlin and deliver an ancient sword. Over the course of her journey, Nimue will become a symbol of courage and rebellion against the terrifying Red Paladins, and their complicit King Uther.”

“Cursed” is the latest fantasy epic to launch on the platform, a genre that grew in popularity when HBO’s “Game of Thrones” ended last year. Since then, Netflix has seen an uptick in viewers with hits like “The Witcher,” “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance,” “The Last Kingdom,” and “The Letter for the King.”

Fans will have to wait a little longer to catch an official trailer for “Cursed,” but the video and release date will most likely be ready sometime over the next few weeks. While you’re waiting, you can keep the upcoming May releases on your radar. They include “The Eddy,” “Valeria,” “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend,” and “Space Force,” which should keep you busy throughout the month.

Langford recently starred in “Knives Out,” which was an instant hit for Lionsgate when it debuted in 2019. She is expected to star in Brian Duffield’s adaptation of “Spontaneous,” which is another fantasy sci-fi project. That movie also features Piper Perabo, Chelah Horsdal, Rob Huebel, Charlie Plummer, Kaitlyn Bernard, Hayley Law, and Yvonne Orji.

