Microsoft revealed the company’s latest Surface line on Tuesday Morning, showcasing updates with the Microsoft Surface Go 2, Surface Book 3, Surface Earbuds, and the Surface Headphones 2. Most of the updates are internal, with newer processors and better batteries, but laptop and 2:1 shoppers will want to add the models to their comparative shopping lists.

Surface GO 2: Starting at $399 at Microsoft

The new Surface Go 2 keeps the same design as the first model, with a slightly larger screen and updated internal components. The 2-in-1 now offers a 10.5-inch PixelSense Display, with a 1920 x 1280 (220 PPI) resolution. The panel offers a 3:2 aspect ratio, 1500:1 contrast ratio, and 10 point multi-touch controls, all protected under Corning Gorilla Glass 3. You can choose between 4GB or 8GB of RAM, though we strongly suggest picking up the 8GB version. You can pair that with an Intel Pentium Gold Processor 4425Y, or the newer 8th Gen Intel Core m3 Processor.

If you’re looking to connect your favorite devices, the Surface Go 2 features 1 x USB-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack; a Surface Connect port, a Surface Type Cover port, and a MicroSDXC Card Reader. Microsoft also stated that this model will be compatible with the Surface Dial.

The Surface Go 2 features Windows Hello face sign-in, dual microphones for better calls and chats, a 5MP front-facing camera, and an 8.0MP rear-facing auto-focus camera with 1080p HD video. You can listen to music or stream content with the 2W stereo speakers featuring Dolby Audio. All of this in a package that weighs 1.22lbs.

Surface Book 3: Starting at $1,599 at Microsoft

Microsoft’s updated the Surface Book with better CPU and GPU options. Shoppers can also choose between a 13.5-inch or a 15-inch model, depending on their preference.

The 13.5-inch model features a PixelSense Display with a 3000 x 2000 (267 PPI) resolution, as well as a 3:2 aspect ratio, 1600:1 contrast ratio, and 10 point multi-touch. This model can be customized with either 8GB, 16GB, or 32GB of 3733Mhz LPDDR4 RAM, and either a Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 or Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor. You can expect up to about 15.5 hours of normal use, and the i5 model weighs 3.38lbs.

The 15-inch Surface Book offers a PixelSense Display with a 3240 x 2160 (260 PPI) resolution. You’ll find the same 10 point multi-touch, 3:2 aspect ratio, and 1600:1 contrast ratio as the smaller model. The 15-inch version has the same 3733Mhz LPDDR4x RAM, but you can only choose between the 16GB and 32GB options. All 15-inch models run on the Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor. When connected to the keyboard base, you can expect up to 17.5 hours of typical device usage according to the company. While the 13.5-inch model runs on integrated Intel Iris Plus graphics, the 15-inch model features a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Max-Q with 4GB GDDR5.

Both models feature 2 x USB-A (version 3.1 Gen 2) ports, 1 x USB-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and 2 x Surface Connect ports. One of these ports is on the keyboard base, and the other is on the tablet. Each version also has a full-size SDXC card reader. Just like the Surface GO 2, you have Windows Hello face authentication, a 5.0MP front-facing camera with 1080p HD video, an 8.0MP rear camera with 1080p HD video, and dual Studio mics. The larger Surface Book features front-facing stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. The 13.5-inch and 15.5-inch also feature Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth Wireless 5.0. Microsoft also stated that the 15-inch features Xbox Wireless built-in, and weighs 4.2lbs.

Surface Headphones 2: Starting at $249 at Microsoft

If you’re looking to complete your purchase, the updated Surface Headphones 2 are over-the-ear headphones with 13 levels of ambient noise control. Microsoft claims a better battery than previous model, with up to 20 hours listening, and active noise cancellation with on-ear dials. The updated ear cup design rotates 180 degrees, and you can choose between a black finish or the classic platinum.

Surface Earbuds: Starting at $199 at Microsoft

Truly wireless headphones are gaining ground with consumers, and the Surface Earbuds offer intuitive touch controls for phone calls, Windows 10 controls, and music and video playback. The new model provides Omnisonic sound and you can instantly play Spotify from your Android phone with a triple tap on either earbud. Microsoft’s “Screen-free integration with Microsoft 365” lets you listen to emails in the Outlook Mobile App for iOS, or lets you dictate in Word, Outlook, or PowerPoint. The Surface Earbuds are priced at $199 and will be available starting May 12th.

Surface Laptop 3: Starting at $999 at Microsoft

Don’t forget about the Surface Laptop 3, which debuted in October 2019. The Surface Laptop 3 comes in a 13.5-inch or 15-inch model, and the 13.5-inch version features a PixelSense Display with 2256 x 1504 (201 PPI) resolution in a 3:2 aspect ratio with 10 point multi-touch. This model can be equipped with 8GB or 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and you can choose between the Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i5-1035G7 or the Quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 processor. Microsoft claims up to 11.5 hours of typical use with the 13.5″ mode with normal use, and the Sandstone and Matte Black models weigh 2.84 lbs, while the Cobalt Blue and Platinum weigh 2.79 lbs.

The 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 features a PixelSense Display with a 2496 x 1664 (201 PPI) resolution and the same 3:2 aspect ratio and 10 point multi-touch as the smaller version. This model can be equipped with 8GB or 16GB DDR4 RAM and can be paired with an AMD Ryzen 5 3580U with Radeon Vega 9 Graphics, or the AMD Ryzen 7 3780U with Radeon RX Vega 11 Graphics.

Both models feature removable solid-state drives, comes with Windows Hello authentication, and the ports include 1 x USB-C, 1 x USB-A, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Surface Connect port. These laptops are also compatible with Surface Dial off-screen interaction. Interestingly enough, the 13.5-inch model is Wi-Fi 6 compatible, but not the Surface Laptop 15-inch, according to the company’s website. The larger model weighs 3.4lbs.

