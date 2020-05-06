CBS is preserving most of the network’s current schedule, and the company renewed 23 series for the 2020-2021 broadcast season. The network said that it will announce any new series in the coming weeks, but there isn’t too much room on the slate.

The list of renewals includes “NCIS,” which is the top program on television, and the top comedy “Young Sheldon.” CBS also renewed “FBI: Most Wanted,” and the comedy “Bob Loves Abishola,” as well as the ongoing “60 Minutes” program.

Other renewals include “All Rise,” “Blue Bloods,” “Bull,” “FBI,” “MacGyver,” “Magnum P.I.,” “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “NCIS: New Orleans,” “S.W.A.T.,” and the drama “SEAL Team.” If you prefer comedies, the network is bringing back “The Neighborhood” and “The Unicorn.” On the reality TV front, CBS renewed “Undercover Boss” and the law and justice program “48 Hours.”

CBS had previously renewed “Evil,” “Mom,” “Survivor,” and “The Amazing Race” in earlier announcements.

“Thanks to these exceptional shows, we’re going to win the current season by 1 million viewers,” said Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment. “Next year, we’ll have these strong returning series as our foundation…and Super Bowl LV too. It’s a well-balanced lineup across Entertainment, News and Sports that will put us in an incredibly stable position for 2020-2021.”

Some of these renewals were obvious choices for the network. The series “NCIS,” “FBI,” “Blue Bloods,” “Young Sheldon,” “Bull,” “60 Minutes,” and “FBI: Most Wanted” bring in over 10M viewers per week for the network, which helps CBS dominate the primetime lineup.

CBS continues to shine on Monday nights, and the network renewed the entire schedule. That includes the newer hits like “The Neighborhood” and “Bob Loves Abishola.” “All Rise” is the #3 new drama on any network, and “Bull” is Monday’s top entertainment series at 10:00 PM this season, averaging over 10.5M viewers.

