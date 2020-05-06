Amazon has a new Ring Video Doorbell on the way, currently slated to release on June 3, 2020. The new model offers improved motion detection, as well as improved night vision when compared to the previous design.

The new Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) offers 1080p HD video, and you can see, speak, and hear anyone that may be at the door from your mobile device, Echo Show, or PC. The improved motion detection cuts down on unwanted false alarms, and the night vision in the updated model has been improved, as well as the audio quality.

You can pre-order the enhanced Ring Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) right here on Amazon and have it sent for release day.

The newer version still offers mobile notifications, which can be set for doorbell presses, motion detection, or both. You can also pair the doorbell with an Alexa device, so you can speak to the person outside, and hear announcements when motion is detected. The rechargeable battery can keep your doorbell setup wireless, or you can connect the device to an existing wired setup, so you don’t have to recharge the battery.

There are three models in the Ring family, and it can be confusing if you’re a first-time shopper. All three Ring models offer 1080p video; two-way talk; motion detection and alerts; and 2.4Ghz WiFi; but the Ring Video Doorbell 3 and Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus offer other enhanced features. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 is $199, and offers 5Ghz WiFi and a Quick-release battery pack. The Ring Video Doorbell 3 Plus, which is $29 more than the standard Doorbell 3 model, offers a pre-roll feature. The pre-roll feature allows the device to capture the 4 secs before a motion-sensor is activated, so you capture more video from each event.

Amazon also introduced the Blink Mini indoor camera this spring, starting at just $34. You can also pair these items with the Echo Show 5, which is currently on sale for just $49, or 44% off, for a limited time.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.