Naughty Dog and Sony Interactive Entertainment are back with more scenes from “The Last of Us Part II.” The studio released another story trailer for the highly anticipated title, which was delayed earlier this year for extra polish. The new release date is June 19, 2020, which is only a few weeks away at this point.

Neil Druckmann, the director of “The Last of Us Part II,” wrote a message to fans on the Playstation Blog when the trailer released on Tuesday morning. Druckmann said, “This project represents not only years of hard work and passion from everyone here at Naughty Dog, but the continuation of a journey that began with Ellie, Joel, and each of you about seven years ago. There have been some twists and turns, but we’re so lucky to have had you with us every step of the way. Your enthusiasm and support means so much to everyone here at the studio.”

Pre-orders for the game were put on hold when the title was delayed, but all four editions are now available to order right here on Amazon. Players can choose between the Standard, Collector’s, Special, and Ellie edition when securing their copy.

“As we ramp up for this final stretch before The Last of Us Part II arrives in your hands, there’s still more we’re looking forward to sharing with you,” Druckmann added. “The pace is only going to pick up from here, so keep an eye out for more exciting news as we count the weeks, days, and hours until The Last of Us Part II launches.”

The videos’ description reads, “Watch the all-new story trailer for The Last of Us Part II launching on June 19, 2020. After a vicious and violent event disrupts the relative peace that Ellie has found in Jackson, she sets out to bring justice to those responsible.”

