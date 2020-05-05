If you need a pick-me-up this week, the comedy “Greed” is now available on digital and Blu-ray platforms. The film features an all-star cast, including Steve Coogan, David Mitchell, Asa Butterfield, Dinita Gohil, Sophie Cookson, Jonny Sweet, Asim Chaudhry, Shirley Henderson, and Isla Fisher. You’ll recognize other famous faces throughout the movie, but we won’t give anything away.

You can find the movie right here on iTunes and Prime Video. The film hit theaters back in February, just before $24K opening across 4 locations, and went on to make over $1.42M worldwide before ending its theatrical run.

The official synopsis reads, “GREED is the story of self-made British billionaire Sir Richard McCreadie (Steve Coogan), whose retail empire is in crisis. For 30 years he has ruled the world of retail fashion, but after a damaging public government investigation, his image is tarnished. To save his reputation, he decides to bounce back with a highly publicized and extravagant party celebrating his 60th birthday on the Greek island of Mykonos. A satire on the grotesque inequality of wealth in the fashion industry, GREED, sees McCreadie’s rise and fall through the eyes of his biographer, Nick (David Mitchell).”

Michael Winterbottom wrote and directed “Greed,” with Daniel Battsek and Ollie Madden serving as executive producers. Damian Jones and Melissa Parmenter served as producers, and Anthony Wilcox was a co-producer on the project.

If you’re interested, Sony Pictures Classics released an extended preview of the movie on social media on Tuesday afternoon. The 10-minute preview offers a look at the cast, and introduces the unethical monsters that make up the story. Comedy releases have been rare these past few weeks, so if you’re looking to brighten your spirits while laughing at the upper 2% of the population, you give “Greed” a test run.

