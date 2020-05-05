The drama “Charm City Kings” will premiere on HBO Max later this year. The video streaming service acquired worldwide rights to the movie, which will be released under the Warner Max label. Sony Pictures Classics slated the film to release in theaters on April 10, 2020, but the movie will move to HBO Max because of the ongoing health crisis.

Earlier this year, “Charm City Kings” won the U.S. Dramatic Special Jury Prize for Ensemble Acting at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. The cast included Jahi Di’Allo Winston, Meek Mill, Will Catlett, Donielle Hansley, Kezii Curtis, Chino, Lakeyria “Wheelie Queen” Doughty, and Teyonah Parris.

The description reads, “Mouse (Di’Allo Winston) desperately wants to join The Midnight Clique, an infamous group of Baltimore dirt bike riders who rule the summertime streets. When Midnight’s leader, Blax (Meek Mill), takes 14-year-old Mouse under his wing, Mouse soon finds himself torn between the straight-and-narrow and a road filled with fast money and violence.”

“Charm City Kings is such an exciting and vibrant visual experience that we are thrilled to debut on HBO Max. The filmmakers and electric cast have put together something truly special,” says Executive Vice President of Original Films, Jessie Henderson.

Charm City Kings is directed by Angel Manuel Soto and written by Sherman Payne, with a story by Chris Boyd & Kirk Sullivan and Academy Award winner Barry Jenkins. The film is produced by Caleeb Pinkett, Clarence Hammond and Marc Bienstock. Jada Pinkett Smith, Will Smith and James Lassiter executive produced through their company Overbrook Entertainment.

