HBO Max announced a straight-to-series order of Untitled Cooking Project starring and executive produced by Selena Gomez, along with executive producers Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman. The new show is slated to debut this summer, and the unscripted 10-episode cooking series features Gomez as she navigates unfamiliar territory: making delicious meals while stuck at home in quarantine.

The description reads, “Since social distancing at home, Selena has been spending more time in the kitchen than she ever imagined. But despite her many talents, it remains to be seen if cooking is one of them. In each episode of this unapologetically authentic cookalong, Selena will be joined remotely by a different master chef. Together, they’ll tackle cuisines of every variety, share invaluable tips and tricks, and deal with everything from smoking ovens to missing ingredients. Each episode will highlight a food-related charity, and this casual, funny, and informative series will embrace both the struggle and the joy of learning to cook — while inviting audiences to follow along at home.”

“We are so excited to have Selena Gomez in our first wave of programming on HBO Max and watch her adventures in the kitchen as she, like many of us, tries to improve her cooking skills during quarantine,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “Blending her determination with top-tier culinary artists is sure to entertain and educate viewers about something we’re all trying to work through – how to make cooking at home exciting, fun and delicious.”

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef. I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen,” said Gomez.

Selena Gomez began making the transition from young actress to adulthood with such films as Harmony Korine’s “Spring Breakers.” She appeared in the Academy Award-nominated film “The Big Short” opposite Brad Pitt and Ryan Gosling as well as “Fundamentals of Caring” alongside Paul Rudd.

Most recently, she starred in Jim Jarmusch’s film “The Dead Don’t Die” opposite Bill Murray and Adam Driver. Gomez has added executive producer to her list of credits serving as an executive producer of the hit Netflix original series “13 Reasons Why,” and she executive produced the critically acclaimed Netflix docu-series “Living Undocumented” which created much buzz and discussion regarding the polarizing issue of undocumented people living in the United States.

Selena also executive produced the upcoming feature film “The Broken Heart Gallery,” and earlier this year, Gomez released her critically acclaimed album RARE which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 her third consecutive studio album to debut atop the chart.

