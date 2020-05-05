Netflix released an official trailer for the workplace comedy “Space Force” on Tuesday morning. The new series, which is slated to premiere on Netflix on May 29th, stars Steve Carell, John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, and Diana Silvers. Netflix ordered ten 30-minute episodes for the show’s first season, and you can meet the team in the video below. Carell serves as a co-creator and executive producer on the project, which centers around America’s newest branch of the military.

The show’s synopsis reads, “A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force. Skeptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colorful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry and achieving total space dominance.”

The first season also features Lisa Kudrow, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake. Howard Klein serves as executive producer on the project, with Greg Daniels serving as showrunner. The video’s description reads, “Steve Carell, welcome to Space Force. From the crew that brought you The Office, Space Force is coming soon to Netflix.”

Netflix subscribers have a few series to add to their watchlist in Mat. Ryan Murphy’s “Hollywood” released earlier this week, and “The Eddy” and “Dead to Me: Season 2” is set to premiere on May 8th. The interactive special “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend” is slated to premiere on Netflix on May 12th. You can set thrusters to max and remember to catch the premiere of “Space Force on May 29th.

