Gravitas Ventures set the “Sweetness in the Belly” digital release date this week. The movie will release on-demand on May 8th, the same day it was previously scheduled to release in theaters. The film stars Dakota Fanning, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Kunal Nayyar, and Wunmi Mosaku.

Zeresenay Berhane Mehari directed “Sweetness in the Belly, which is based on the novel by Camilla Gibb, and adapted for the screen by Laura Phillips. If you like to read the original work before seeing the adaptation, you can find the novel right here on Amazon. You can also order the movie right here on iTunes and have it ready for release day if you’re looking for something new to stream.

The official description reads, “Sweetness In The Belly tells the moving story of Lilly (Dakota Fanning), an English child abandoned in Africa. Lilly is forced to flee Ethiopia for England when civil war breaks out. She befriends Amina (Wunmi Mosaku), an Ethiopian refugee who has fled the same war. Together they begin a mission to reunite people with their scattered families.”

Jennifer Kawaja, Julia Sereny, Alan Moloney, and Susan Mullen produced the project, with Gravitas Ventures distributing.

Dakota Fanning fans should keep “The Nightingale” on their radar, another book-to-film adaptation, this one based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Kristin Hannah. Dakota Fanning is starring in the film with her sister Elle Fanning, but the movie was delayed to Christmas 2021 because of the ongoing health crisis. The film’s delay gives you a few extra months to read the original novel, which is available right here on Amazon.

Gravitas Ventures released a trailer for “Sweetness in the Belly” on social media, and you can check out that video below for a look at the film.

