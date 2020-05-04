Focus Features has decided to skip a theatrical release for “The High Note” and the studio will release the film on digital platforms later this month. The movie will be available on May 29th and stars Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Ice Cube.

The official description reads, “Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross), a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights, and Maggie (Dakota Johnson), her overworked personal assistant. While stuck running errands, Maggie still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager (Ice Cube) presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.”

Nisha Ganatra directed the movie, working from a screenplay by Flora Greeson. The movie also features June Diane Raphael, Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, and Erin Flannery.

Theaters remain closed while the world struggles with the current health crises, so it’s not surprising that Focus Features has decided to move “The High Note” to a digital release. Self-isolating viewers are consuming content at a record pace while remaining indoors, and you can add the drama to your watchlist if you’re looking for something new to stream in the next few weeks.

Fans of Dakota Johnson can also keep “The Friend” on their radar, another drama that is tentatively scheduled to release in US theaters this fall. The movie stars Jason Segel, Dakota Johnson, and Academy Award winner Casey Affleck. The cast also includes five-time SAG Award nominee Gwendoline Christie, and two-time Tony Award and Emmy Award winner Cherry Jones, Isabella Kai, Violet McGraw, and country music star Jake Owen.

That film’s description reads, “Based on Matthew Teague’s award-winning autobiographical essay published in Esquire Magazine, “The Friend” tells the extraordinary true story of Nicole (Dakota Johnson) and Matthew Teague (Casey Affleck). After receiving life-altering news, the couple find unexpected support from their best friend, Dane (Jason Segel), who puts his own life on hold and moves into their family home, bringing an impact much greater – and more profound – than anyone could have imagined.”

