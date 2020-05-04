The Facebook Watch series, “The Biebers on Watch,” premiered today, and fans of the duo can dive into the first episode. The new original series features an intimate look into the life of Grammy Award-winning global superstar Justin Bieber and his wife, model, and television personality, Hailey Bieber.

The official description for the series reads, “Justin & Hailey Bieber open up their home and marriage to offer an exclusive look at their life through a series of intimate conversations and activities with famous friends and family.”

Facebook said that the 12-episode series will be filmed on go-pros positioned around the couple’s Toronto home, and features self-shot segments, where fans will get a glimpse into the day-to-day lives and relationship of the superstar couple.

New episodes of the show will be available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday on Facebook Watch, and the series will include a Facebook LIVE episode. Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch.

The premiere episode follows the couple as they head out to the lake, while they get candid about the highs and lows of their relationship, breakup, and marriage.

Justin Bieber has amassed worldwide over 50B streams and over 60M album equivalent sales. His Grammy Award-winning 2015 album Purpose has sold over 21M copies worldwide. Most recently his 7th overall #1 album, CHANGES, netted over 1M in first week global consumption.

Hailey Bieber is an American model and television personality. She has been photographed for American Vogue, W Magazine, Ralph Lauren, Tommy Hilfiger, and Karl Lagerfeld, and walked for Moschino, Dolce & Gabbana, Prabal Gurung, Jeremy Scott, Tory Burch, and Matty Bovan. Baldwin has also hosted a number of TV programs including the 2015 MTV Europe Music Awards, the 2016 iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards and most recently Drop the Mic, a show featuring celebrities facing off in a series of rap battles.

Lake Day with the Biebers Hailey and I hit up the lake I used to fish in as a kid Posted by Justin Bieber on Saturday, April 25, 2020

