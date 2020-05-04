It wouldn’t be a proper “Star Wars Day” without a massive announcement from Disney, and fans should be pretty happy with two they got today. The studio confirmed that Academy Award winner Taika Waititi will direct and co-write a new Star Wars feature film, and “Russian Dolls” creator Leslye Headland is developing another Star Wars live-action series.

This isn’t Waititi’s first brush with the Star Wars universe, he also directed the Season 1 finale of the hit series “The Mandalorian” on Disney+. Waititi recently won Best Adapted Screenplay for the satire “Jojo Rabbit,” and he worked with Disney when he directed “Thor: Ragnarok” for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to the announcement, Waititi will write the screenplay for the new Star Wars installment with BAFTA Award-winner and Academy Award nominee Krysty Wilson-Cairns.

Disney also confirmed that Emmy-nominated writer Leslye Headland is currently developing a new untitled Star Wars series for Disney+. The platform stated that Headland will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the series. The live-action project is one of several Star Wars series in the works, which include “The Mandalorian: Season 2,” the Cassian Andor series that takes place before “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” and the Obi-Wan Kenobi series that takes place between “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” and “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

The studio did not confirm release dates for Waititi’s movie or the Headland series, but more information and casting will be announced when those projects move into production.

Taika Waititi fans will eventually be able to see “Thor: Love and Thunder,” his next Marvel project, once the box office returns to normal. Taika Waititi is directing the MCU movie, which features Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman. That film currently has a February 11, 2022 release date, but that could change depending on the current health crisis.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and follow the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studio.

