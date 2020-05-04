CBS All Access announced new casting details for “The Twilight Zone: Season 2,” which will start its 10-episode sophomore season this summer. The cast list includes Kylie Bunbury, Sky Ferreira, Topher Grace, David Krumholtz, Greta Lee, Thomas Lennon, Natalie Martinez, Brandon Jay McLaren, Gretchen Mol, Paula Newsome, Tawny Newsome, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Paul F. Tompkins, and Damon Wayans Jr.

The series comes from executive producers Jordan Peele and Simon Kinberg, and the show is a modern re-imagining of the classic “Twilight Zone” series. The network stated that the new show “brings the original series’ legacy of socially conscious storytelling to new audiences, exploring the human condition and holding a lens up to the culture of our times.”

CBS also released additional season two cast and episode titles, in no particular order, and they include:

Episode: “8” : Starring (previously announced) Joel McHale and Brandon Jay McLaren.

Episode: “A Small Town” : Starring Damon Wayans Jr., David Krumholtz, Natalie Martinez, and Paula Newsome.

Episode: “Try, Try” : Starring Topher Grace and Kylie Bunbury.

Episode: “You Might Also Like” : Starring Gretchen Mol and Greta Lee.

Episode: “Ovation” : Starring Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Tawny Newsome, Sky Ferreira, Paul F. Tompkins, and Thomas Lennon.

Episode: “Downtime” Starring Morena Baccarin, Colman Domingo and Tony Hale.

Episode: “The Who of You” : Starring Ethan Embry, Daniel Sunjata, and Billy Porter.

Episode: “A Human Face” : Starring Jenna Elfman, Chris Meloni, and Tavi Gevinson.

Episode: “Among The Untrodden” : Introducing Abbie Hern and Sophia Macy.

Episode: “Meet in the Middle” : Starring Jimmi Simpson and Gillian Jacobs.

The original “The Twilight Zone” premiered on Oct. 2, 1959 on CBS. The series became a worldwide phenomenon and took fans on a journey into a wondrous land of imagination from 1959 to 1964.

You can find the CBS All Access app right here on <a href=”https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cbs-full-episodes-live-tv/id530168168?mt=8″>iTunes</a>, <a href=”https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.cbs.app”>Google Play</a>, and <a href=”https://amzn.to/2F0RNGb”>Amazon</a>.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.