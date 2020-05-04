Stephanie Meyer had a surprise announcement for ‘Twilight‘ fans on Monday morning, confirming that the novel ‘Midnight Sun‘ will release on August 4th. The new release is a companion novel to the ‘Twilight’ franchise, told through the eyes of Edward Cullen.

The new release will hit stores 15 years after the original ‘Twilight’ novel became a worldwide pop-culture phenomenon. Meyer followed up ‘Twilight’ with the best sellers ‘New Moon,’ ‘Eclipse’ and ‘Breaking Dawn,’ which all followed Bella Swan.

The film adaptations were global hits all to themselves. The first installment hit theaters in 2008 and introduced Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson as the romantic leads. “Twilight” had a $69.3M opening before going on to make over $408M worldwide, and in 2009, “The Twilight Saga: New Moon” made over $711M globally. “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” released in 2010 and grossed over $698M, and the two final installments, “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1” and “The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 2,” made over $1.5B for the studio.

Fickle Fish Films, which was created by Stephenie Meyer and Meghan Hibbet, confirmed the news on social media saying, “Midnight Sun – August 4, 2020. Yes, really!”

You can find the collection of Meyer's work right here on Amazon, and you can follow her on the site to get future update notifications and pre-order details.

Meyer appeared on Good Morning America to announce the book, adding, “I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of ‘Midnight Sun’ on Aug. 4. It’s a crazy time right now, and I wasn’t sure if it was the right time to put this book out, but some have you have been waiting for just so, so long, it didn’t seem fair to make you wait anymore.”

Depending on your level of fandom, you might now that ‘Midnight Sun’ was originally scheduled to release back in 2008. Parts of the manuscript were leaked online, and the publisher decided not to release the book. Now, 12 years later, Hachette Book Group is publishing the entire novel.

On her official website, which is currently struggling to keep up with a rush of viewers, Meyer added, “Though I didn’t have time to work on it right away, the idea of letting Edward have his chance to speak stuck with me. I couldn’t shake it. I found myself thinking his words in the middle of the night and jotting down phrases he would use while I was waiting in line at the post office. As soon as I finished my real work, I sat down and let Edward get his say.”

