The E! Network set a date for the 2020 People’s Choice Awards, which will air on Sunday, November 15th. The telecast will celebrate the year’s pop culture achievements with the the entertainment community and its fans, while also honoring the heroes who’ve inspired the nation during the COVID-19 health crisis.

This year’s event will broadcast from Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, and will air in over 160 countries. The People’s Choice Awards are a fan-driven award show that celebrates the year’s best in movies, TV, music and pop culture, and is produced by Den of Thieves. Last year’s “E! People’s Choice Awards” telecast was up 45% versus the previous year according to the network, and averaged 974K total viewers. The growth among total viewers marked the most significant entertainment awards show gain of the year across all of television. The show reached over 4.6M total viewers across E!, Bravo, SYFY, and USA Network.

According to Nielsen Social data, the event ranked as the #1 most social telecast of the night across all of television with 5.9M social interactions across Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Fans watched a total of 336M minutes of video content surrounding the event, and the “People’s Choice Awards” also generated a total of 51M engagements with E!-produced digital and social content. On Twitter, the exclusive “E! Stream” delivered nearly 5M live streams globally, making it the largest live digital video audience ever for the network.

The network also stated that over 1.7B votes were cast across 43 categories last year, with some of the top voted categories being Female Artist, Social Star, and Group. Kevin Hart opened the show last year, accepting the award for Comedy Act of 2019, marking his very first public appearance since his major car accident. The Icon award recipients were Jennifer Aniston (People’s Icon), Gwen Stefani (Fashion Icon) and P!NK (People’s Champion). The musical performances last year included Kelsea Ballerini and Alessia Cara.

