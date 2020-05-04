Tim True’s “Here Awhile” set a digital and on-demand release date this week. The drama features Anna Camp, Steven Strait, Joe Lo Truglio, and Chloe Mason, and will release on digital platforms on June 9th.

The official description reads, “Terminally ill Anna (Anna Camp) returns to Portland, Oregon after 15 years to reconnect with her long estranged younger brother Michael (Steven Strait). She reveals to Michael that she plans to end her life utilizing Oregon’s unique Death with Dignity Act. Michael’s girlfriend, Shonda, and Michael’s quirky neighbor, Gary (Joe Lo Truglio) along with Anna’s partner, Luisa, all understand and are supportive of her difficult, heart-wrenching decision. In each of their own ways, they learn to celebrate life, love and to maximize the time that they have together.”

The studio also released an official trailer for the movie, which you can watch below.

If you’re a fan of Anna Camp, you can also keep the comedy “Desperados” on your radar. The film, which was directed by LP and based on a screenplay by Ellen Rapoport, also features Robbie Amell, Heather Graham, Nasim Pedrad, Sarah Burns, Jessica Chaffin, and Toby Grey. We don’t have a firm release date yet for that movie because of the ongoing health crisis and the backlog of new releases that it has caused at the box office, but more information should be announced over the next few months. Until then, you can set a reminder to watch “Here Awhile” when it releases this summer.

Steven Strait fans can wait for “Spinning Gold,” a bio-drama following 1970s record producer Neil Bogart. Timothy Scott Bogart directed that movie and wrote the screenplay. Strait stars in the film alongside Michelle Monaghan, Peyton List, Jason Isaacs, Richard Dreyfuss, Neil Patrick Harris, Kenan Thompson, Jeremy Jordan, Jason Derulo, and D.L. Hughley.

You can keep track of the ongoing box office delays, and follow the new release dates that have been confirmed by the studio.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.