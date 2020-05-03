Amazon’s Echo Show models are at rock-bottom prices on the company’s website for a limited time. The devices can be used for cooking instructions, watching videos or video chatting with friends and family, and they also add the power of Alexa to each room.

The Echo Show 5 is currently on sale for just $50, which is $40 off the regular price on that specific model. The larger Echo Show 8 is on sale for $80, which is $50 off the regular price. These low prices rival Amazon’s Black Friday specials, but the promotion will only be available for a limited time.

You can find the Echo Show 5 right here on Amazon; and you can find the Echo Show right here on Amazon.

If you’re new to the Echo Show, the device offers all the power of Alexa with a built-in display. The Echo Show 5 comes with a 5-inch screen that can display weather information and the time when it sits idly by your bed or on an end-table, and you can watch Hulu, FoodNetwork, Netflix, or other videos through their apps. The Echo Show 8 offers the same features, but with an 8-inch screen.

Both models can be paired with other smart devices, like Ring Doorbells or security cameras, so you can get a glimpse of the video feed or talk to the person on the other side of the door from your couch or bed. Setting up the Echo Show is just as easy as setting up other Amazon Echo devices, and both the Echo Show 5 and the Echo Show 8 were top-sellers during the Holiday 2019 season.

If you already have security cameras or a Ring Doorbell, then you can incorporate the Echo Show 5 or Echo Show 8 with just a few clicks. Another popular use for the Echo Show models are on the kitchen counter, where people use them for FoodNetwork’s or AllRecipie’s step-by-step video instructions. They can also display multiple cooking timers right on the display screen, and you use them for video chatting with loved-ones or neighbors.

Slanted sometimes uses affiliate links and may earn a commission if you purchase items through those links.