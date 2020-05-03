HBO announced that the network has renewed comedy series “INSECURE” for a fifth season. The season renewal was announced this week by Amy Gravitt, executive vice president, HBO Programming.

“We’re thrilled that Issa, Prentice, and the whole Insecure team will be getting back together for a fifth season,” said Gravitt. “As we laugh and cringe with recognition, their stories make us all feel a little less alone in the world.”

The show’s ten-episode fourth season debuted on the network on April 12th, and the series stars Emmy, Golden Globe and NAACP nominee Issa Rae who heads the ensemble cast. Season four series regulars include Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, Amanda Seales, and Alexander Hodge.

“INSECURE” was created by Issa Rae & Larry Wilmore; executive produced by Issa Rae, Prentice Penny, Melina Matsoukas, Michael Rotenberg, Dave Becky, Jonathan Berry, Amy Aniobi and Jim Kleverweis.

Earlier this week, HBO announced a renewal for the drama “My Brilliant Friend,” which is returning for a third season. The eight-episode second season of the series, which is based on Elena Ferrante’s bestselling book of the same name, debuted in the US on March 16th. According to HBO, Season 3 will be based on “Those Who Leave and Those Who Stay,” Ferrante’s third book in the series. If you’re looking for something to read during your self-isolation period, you can find a collection of Elena Ferrate’s work right here on Amazon.

“Bringing Elena Ferrante’s exquisite work to life has been such a joy and privilege,” said Orsi. “The fact that viewers and critics alike have continued to embrace Elena and Lila’s story makes it all the more gratifying, and we thank the entire team led by Saverio Costanzo for their outstanding work on the second season. We cannot wait to tell the next chapter of Elena and Lila’s lives and friendship.”

