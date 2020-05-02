A new trailer for “Paradise City” is out, and it features the late Cameron Boyce in his final role. The trailer released over the weekend and quickly started trending on YouTube. The series stars Boyce as Simon Ostergaard, as well as Bella Thorne, Drea De Matteo, Mark Boone, Fairuza Balk, Rys Coiro, Ryan Hurst, Booboo Stewart, Olivia Culpo, and Brooke Lyons.

The trailer features the song Palaye Royale’s Tonight Is The Night I Die, which is set to release May 29th if you want to pick up the track. The official description for the video reads, “The lives of a rock star with ties to the occult and a young rookie kid who idolizes him collide through their broken homes built by the music business.”

When the trailer was released, the project’s social media account released an open letter to fans. The post read, “Cameron Boyce stars as a leading character “Simon” in all eight episodes of the first season of Paradise City. The series was filmed just months before his tragic passing. He gave us an incredible performance as a young musician, band leader and aspiring DIY executive in the music business. Cameron was a truly one of a kind spectacular talent. Every scene he was written in was shot and completed in the first season. We will be donating a portion of the tv show’s profits to @thecameronboycefoundation.”

Ash Avildsen served as creator, writer, and director on the project, with Michael Alden Lloyd serving as the director of photography. You will probably recognize a long list of famous faces in the trailer below, and there are more stars not featured in the video, including Nita Strauss, Matt Pinfield, Jim Ross, Porsche Coleman, Ned Bellamy, Gino Cafarelli, Brittany Parisi, Norman Johnson Jr, JJ Cassiere, Oliver Trevana, Angie Simms, Rigan Michado, Max Wasa, and Major Dodge.

