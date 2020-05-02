Lionsgate was forced to delay the premiere of “John Wick Chapter 4,” pushing the film from May 21, 2021, to May 27, 2022. The one-year delay prevents the Keanu Reeves showdown that was expected in 2021, which had “John Wick 4” and “Matrix 4” opening on the same weekend.

“John Wick: Chapter 4” was quickly announced while “John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum” was still in theaters. The third installment set a new record for the franchise, and ended with a cliffhanger.

David Leitch and Chad Stahelski directed the first movie in the franchise, which opened with a $14M weekend but ended up making over $88M worldwide. Stahelski returned to direct the second and third installments, with “John Wick Chapter 2” making over $30M on its debut before grossing over $171M globally; and “John Wick: Chapter 3 had a $56.8M opening and grossed over $326M globally. The latest chapter featured Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Ian McShane, Laurence Fishburne, Anjelica Huston, and Jason Mantzoukas.

The upcoming fourth chapter isn’t the only John Wick project in the works; there’s a spinoff series on the way as well. The studio is working on “Ballerina,” which is expected to center around a younger female assassin, with director Len Wiseman attached. Lionsgate did not announce a release date for that film at this time.

The horror-thriller “Spiral,” a prequel to the “Saw” franchise, is moving into the slot previously held by “John Wick: Chapter 4.” That project features Chris Rock, Max Minghella, Marisol Nichols, and Samuel L. Jackson. The movie’s official description reads, “A sadistic mastermind unleashes a twisted form of justice in Spiral, the terrifying new chapter from the book of SAW. Working in the shadow of an esteemed police veteran, brash Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks, and his rookie partner take charge of a grisly investigation into murders that are eerily reminiscent of the city’s gruesome past. Unwittingly entrapped in a deepening mystery, Zeke finds himself at the center of the killer’s morbid game.”

You can keep track of the movie delays, along with their updated release dates, as they are confirmed by the studio.

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.