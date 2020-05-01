AMC released another teaser for “NOS4A2: Season 2,” the supernatural horror series is slated to return on June 21st with two back-to-back episodes. Fans of the show will be able to watch the series premiere simulcast on AMC or BBC America, so set a reminder and avoid any spoilers leading up to the event. The series’ second season stars Emmy-nominated actor and producer Zachary Quinto and rising star Ashleigh Cummings, along with Jahkara Smith, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Virginia Kull, Jonathan Langdon, Ashley Romans, Jason David, and Mattea Conforti.

The season description reads, “NOS4A2’s second season picks up eight years after the events of season one. Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) remains more determined than ever to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto). Charlie, having faced his own mortality, emerges desperate for revenge against Vic. This time, he sets his sights on the person who means most to Vic – her eight-year-old son Wayne. The race for Wayne’s soul sends Vic and Charlie on a high-speed collision course, forcing both to confront the mistakes of their pasts in order to secure a hold on Wayne’s future.”

The show is based on Joe Hill’s best-selling novel of the same name, “NOS4A2” is executive produced by showrunner Jami O’Brien (Fear the Walking Dead, Hell on Wheels) and Hill. The series is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television.

AMC released the teaser trailer on Friday morning to remind fans that show’s premiere is on the way. The video’s description adds, “Charlie Manx isn’t dead, but Vic will stop him — even if it kills her. Don’t miss the Season Premiere, Sunday, June 21 at 9/8c.”

Subscribe to Daily Updates and never miss a headline.