AppleTV+ is hoping to inspire a new generation of readers with the debut of “Ghostwriter.” The show is releasing six all-new episodes on AppleTV+ today, and the streaming service dropped an official trailer to get tiny viewers excited for the premiere. Apple also announced new details on the Ghostwriter Reading Challenge, which is a new initiative launching this week that encourages children and parents to read along together with the series. during this time of homeschooling and distance learning.

Apple’s said in a statement, “Like the series, the challenge is meant to develop a child’s passion for storytelling and see the worlds that can be brought to life when they open a book. Viewers are invited to engage in and complete a variety of thoughtful and stimulating reading challenges with opportunities to share their progress on social media as they unlock the secrets of each adventure.”

In partnership with Apple Books, the featured “Ghostwriter” titles, Rudyard Kipling’s The Jungle Book, Lewis Carroll’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein and D.J. MacHale’s Trinity, are available for free in the Apple Book Store now through May 7th.

The show’s official description adds, ““Ghostwriter is a re-imagining of Sesame Workshops’ 1992 series. Each episode of the Apple TV+ series is focused around pieces of literature, featuring classics and new works commissioned from popular authors like D.J. MacHale and Kwame Alexander. When a ghost haunts a neighborhood bookstore and starts releasing fictional characters into the real world, four kids must team up to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business. Armed with secret messages only they can see, the young heroes chase down the truth — and become friends in the process. The multicultural cast and urban setting allow for a broad audience of children (ages 6-11) to see themselves in the characters, while the show’s curriculum encourages kids to see reading different types of literature as fun. “Ghostwriter” also aims to increase reading comprehension, vocabulary, reading fundamentals, and writing.”

Academy Award-winning and DGA Nominated, Luke Matheny is the writer and director of the series.

