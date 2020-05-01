Disney is working on another live-action remake, this one inspired by the 1997 animated-movie “Hercules.” The movie already has some big names attached, including “Avengers” filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo, who will be producing the film through AGBO.

Walt Disney Studios hasn’t confirmed the movie at this time, and no casting details have been released. Multiple outlets have reported the Russos involvement in the “Hercules” remake, but fans will have to wait a little longer to get the finer details. According to the reports, Dave Callaham is working on the script, he also worked on the Disney-Marvel movie “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.”

Ron Clements and John Musker directed the original 1997 animated “Hercules” for Disney. In that movie, Hercules was voiced by Tate Donovan, and the hero was trained by the satyr named Phil, voiced by Danny DeVito. The movie has a cult following, and Ariana Grande recently sang the song “I Won’t Say I’m In Love” from the movie during ABC’s “Disney Family Singalong” earlier this month. The original made over $250M at the box office, which was below other hits of the time like “Beauty and the Beast,” “Aladdin,” and “The Lion King.” Disney can certainly pump the film’s star-power if they chose to bring Ariana Grande into the mix, but we will have to wait and see.

Disney’s live-action “Mulan” was moved to July, for now, because of the ongoing health crisis. and the studio also has the live-action “Cruella” movie in the works. Craig Gillespie directed that Disney installment, which was scheduled to release in May 2021 but might be moved because of the current backlog of releases. Aline Brosh McKenna and Jez Butterworth wrote the script, and the movie is based on the “101 Dalmatians” animated classic released in 1961. Emma Stone is playing Cruella de Vil in the live-action adaptation, alongside Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry.

