Jackbox Games has become a go-to source of entertainment during the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis, and the online games have become best-sellers on platforms like Steam and Amazon. The studio behind the games announced “Celebrity Jackbox: Games & Giving” on Wednesday afternoon, introducing a new, ten-episode live-streaming series featuring famous guests playing Jackbox games from their homes to support not-for-profit organizations battling the effects of COVID-19.

According to the studio, “Celebrity Jackbox: Games & Giving” will premiere on May 1st on Twitch, YouTube, Mixer, and Facebook Live. Every episode, a new set of famous personalities will play a variety of games from Jackbox’s collection of 30 titles while highlighting a new organization responding to the intense and sudden needs of those impacted by COVID-19. Jackbox Games will make a $100,000 donation to each featured organization, for a combined $1 million in donations over the series’ run.

The first episode of “Celebrity Jackbox: Games & Giving” will feature special guests Finn Wolfhard, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz, Jillian Bell, and Josh Hutcherson in support of Direct Relief, which helps provide protective gear and critical care medications to healthcare workers.

Fans will be able to play along from home as audience members. Just go to Jackbox.tv on your mobile device, enter the onscreen code, and you can influence the outcome of each game by voting for your favorite answers and awarding bonus points to the players. Viewers will also learn more about the critical work being done right now by each organization, with links to donate on their own if they choose.

New episodes will stream live on May 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th and June 5th at 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT (additional episode dates to be announced soon) at Twitch.tv/JackboxGames

